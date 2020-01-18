-
-
Scott Piercy finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the American Express
-
January 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 18, 2020
In his third round at the American Express, Scott Piercy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 56th at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.
After a 278 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 third, Piercy chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Piercy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Piercy hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.