-
-
Nick Taylor shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the American Express
-
January 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 18, 2020
-
Top 10
All-time shots from The American ExpressCheck out the top 10 all-time best shots from The American Express, featuring amazing hole outs, a great flop shot from Phil Mickelson and a number of aces. This tournament was formerly known as the Bob Hope Desert Classic, Humana Challenge and CareerBuilder Challenge.
Nick Taylor hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 82nd at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.
After a 265 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 10th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
Taylor hit his tee shot 275 yards to the fairway bunker on the 363-yard par-4 12th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.