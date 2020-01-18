-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Paul Casey in the third round at the American Express
January 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 18, 2020
In his third round at the American Express, Paul Casey hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Casey finished his day tied for 9th at 14 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.
On the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Paul Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Paul Casey to 1 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
Casey had a fantastic chip-in on the 223-yard par-3 sixth. His tee shot went 208 yards to the left side of the fairway and his second shot went 9 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Casey's 94 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Casey had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 5 under for the round.
