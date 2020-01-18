Tim Wilkinson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Wilkinson finished his day tied for 9th at 14 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Wilkinson had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Wilkinson's 100 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Wilkinson hit an approach shot from 96 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 3 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Wilkinson hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 18th hole, Wilkinson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wilkinson to 5 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 first, Wilkinson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilkinson to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Wilkinson had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Wilkinson hit his 76 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 6 under for the round.

Wilkinson got a bogey on the 346-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilkinson to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Wilkinson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 6 under for the round.