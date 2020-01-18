In his third round at the American Express, Francesco Molinari hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Molinari finished his day in 138th at even par; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.

On the par-4 second, Molinari's 157 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

Molinari got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Molinari hit his 225 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Molinari hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 ninth, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Molinari got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Molinari to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Molinari had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

Molinari got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to even-par for the round.