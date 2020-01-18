Bill Haas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 107th at 5 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.

On his tee stroke on the 405-yard par-4 10th, Haas went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Haas had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Haas hit an approach shot from 83 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 18th, Haas chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Haas's 125 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Haas's tee shot went 213 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Haas chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 ninth, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Haas to 3 over for the round.