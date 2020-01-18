-
Bo Van Pelt shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the American Express
January 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bo Van Pelt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 82nd at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Van Pelt had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 ninth, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.
