Mark Wilson putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 third round in the American Express
January 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Mark Wilson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wilson finished his day tied for 139th at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Mark Wilson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mark Wilson to 1 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Wilson tee shot went 190 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Wilson had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wilson to 1 over for the round.
On the 371-yard par-4 second, Wilson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilson to 2 over for the round.
