Charley Hoffman shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the American Express
January 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 18, 2020
In his third round at the American Express, Charley Hoffman hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 43rd at 10 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.
On the par-4 first, Hoffman's 170 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Hoffman's tee shot went 213 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoffman had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Hoffman's 78 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.
