-
-
Steve Stricker putts well in round three of the American Express
-
January 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 18, 2020
-
Highlights
Steve Stricker chips in for eagle at The American ExpressIn the third round of The American Express 2020, Steve Stricker chips in from just short of the green to make eagle at the TPC West Stadium Course par-5 16th hole.
Steve Stricker hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stricker finished his day tied for 94th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Steve Stricker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Steve Stricker to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Stricker's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Stricker's tee shot went 237 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 22 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Stricker had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stricker to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Stricker hit his 89 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stricker to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Stricker's 87 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 4 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Stricker's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Stricker chipped in his third shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Stricker to 5 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 18th, Stricker chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stricker to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.