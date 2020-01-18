Steve Stricker hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stricker finished his day tied for 94th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Steve Stricker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Steve Stricker to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Stricker's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Stricker's tee shot went 237 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 22 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Stricker had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stricker to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Stricker hit his 89 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stricker to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Stricker's 87 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 4 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Stricker's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Stricker chipped in his third shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Stricker to 5 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 18th, Stricker chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stricker to 4 under for the round.