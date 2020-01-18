-
-
Phil Mickelson shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the American Express
-
January 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 18, 2020
-
Highlights
Phil Mickelson's impressive second yields eagle at The American ExpressIn the third round of The American Express 2020, Phil Mickelson lands his 238-yard second shot within 13 feet of the cup at the TPC West Stadium Course par-5 16th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.
In his third round at the American Express, Phil Mickelson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his day tied for 128th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.
On the par-4 first, Mickelson's 145 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
Mickelson got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to even-par for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 14th, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Mickelson hit an approach shot from 242 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.