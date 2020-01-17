Isaiah Salinda hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Salinda finished his day tied for 39th at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Salinda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Salinda to 1 under for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 14th, Salinda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Salinda to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Salinda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Salinda to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Salinda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Salinda to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Salinda's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 98 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Salinda had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Salinda to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Salinda chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Salinda to 2 under for the round.