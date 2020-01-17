Doug Ghim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 55th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 first, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 371-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 2 over for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Ghim missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Ghim to 1 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Ghim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to even for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Ghim chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Ghim had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.