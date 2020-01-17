In his second round at the American Express, Cameron Champ hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 55th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Champ hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 346-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 ninth hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 10th, Champ reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Champ at 2 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Champ's tee shot went 213 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Champ got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Champ to 1 under for the round.