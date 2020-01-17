Vincent Whaley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 68th at 5 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Whaley had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 third, Whaley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Whaley hit an approach shot from 123 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Whaley's 102 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.