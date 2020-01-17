Sepp Straka hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his day tied for 12th at 10 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Sepp Straka had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Straka hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Straka chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Straka hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 eighth. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Straka's 134 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 435-yard par-4 18th hole, Straka had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 7 under for the round.