-
-
J.T. Poston shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the American Express
-
January 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 17, 2020
J.T. Poston hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 26th at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Poston had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Poston hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
On the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.