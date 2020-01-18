-
Hank Lebioda shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the American Express
January 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 17, 2020
Highlights
Hank Lebioda chips in for birdie at The American ExpressIn the second round of The American Express 2020, Hank Lebioda chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the TPC West Stadium Course par-3 4th hole.
Hank Lebioda hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 26th at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.
At the 445-yard par-4 first, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 third hole, Lebioda had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.
Lebioda missed the green on his first shot on the 170-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Lebioda hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 10th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
At the 363-yard par-4 12th, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
Lebioda got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Lebioda's 142 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
