Hank Lebioda hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 26th at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

At the 445-yard par-4 first, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 third hole, Lebioda had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

Lebioda missed the green on his first shot on the 170-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Lebioda hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

At the 363-yard par-4 12th, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Lebioda's 142 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.