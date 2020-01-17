-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the American Express
January 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz's tee shot inside 7 feet leads to birdie at The American ExpressIn the second round of The American Express 2020, Sebastián Muñoz hits his 152-yard tee shot inside 7 feet of the cup at the TPC West Stadium Course par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the American Express, Sebastián Muñoz hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 18th at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.
On the par-4 second, Muñoz's 95 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.
Muñoz missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
Muñoz got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Muñoz had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Muñoz hit an approach shot from 179 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
