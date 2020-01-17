In his second round at the American Express, Michael Gellerman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gellerman finished his day tied for 110th at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Gellerman's 137 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.

Gellerman hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 second. This moved Gellerman to 2 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Gellerman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gellerman to 1 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Gellerman reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 2 under for the round.

Gellerman got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gellerman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Gellerman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Gellerman had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gellerman to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Gellerman's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Gellerman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gellerman to 1 under for the round.