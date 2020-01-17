In his second round at the American Express, Adam Schenk hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 18th at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 10th, Schenk's 148 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Schenk's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Schenk's tee shot went 174 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Schenk's tee shot went 306 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 34 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 435-yard par-4 18th. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Schenk had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Schenk's tee shot went 168 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Schenk hit an approach shot from 247 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Schenk's 141 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.