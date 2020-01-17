Richy Werenski hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 110th at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Werenski had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Werenski's 191 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Werenski hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 18th. This moved Werenski to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 first, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Werenski hit an approach shot from 130 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.