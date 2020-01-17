-
Talor Gooch putts well in round two of the American Express
January 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the American Express, Talor Gooch hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gooch finished his day tied for 84th at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Talor Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Talor Gooch to 1 under for the round.
Gooch got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gooch hit an approach shot from 214 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to even for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 eighth, Gooch hit his 83 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
