Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 68th at 5 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Duncan had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 18th, Duncan went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Duncan hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to even for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 ninth, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.