Cameron Davis hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 6th at 11 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Davis had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Davis's 155 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Davis chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 5 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Davis went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 5 under for the round.