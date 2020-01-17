-
Dominic Bozzelli shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the American Express
January 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the American Express, Dominic Bozzelli hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Bozzelli finished his day tied for 134th at even par; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Bozzelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bozzelli to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Bozzelli's 108 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bozzelli to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Bozzelli got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Bozzelli to even-par for the round.
Bozzelli got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bozzelli to 1 over for the round.
