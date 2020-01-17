-
Mark Hubbard putts well in round two of the American Express
January 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Mark Hubbard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hubbard finished his day tied for 84th at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Mark Hubbard hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 fifth. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hubbard had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
