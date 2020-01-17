In his second round at the American Express, Martin Trainer hit 4 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day in 153rd at 12 over; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

After a 308 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 10th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Trainer's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 3 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Trainer's tee shot went 160 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Trainer chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to 4 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 ninth, Trainer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Trainer to 6 over for the round.