-
-
Peter Malnati comes back from a rocky start in round two of the American Express
-
January 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 17, 2020
Peter Malnati hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Malnati finished his day tied for 110th at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Peter Malnati hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 12th. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 over for the round.
Malnati tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to 2 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 first, Malnati reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Malnati at even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.