-
-
Robert Streb shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the American Express
-
January 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 17, 2020
-
Highlights
Robert Streb stick approach to set up closing birdie at The American ExpressIn the opening round of The American Express 2020, Robert Streb lands his approach within a few feet of the cup at the Nicklaus Tournament Course par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt to close with a birdie.
Robert Streb hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 145th at 3 over; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.
Streb tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Streb to 3 over for the round.
Streb hit his tee shot 255 yards to the fairway bunker on the 468-yard par-4 15th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Streb to 4 over for the round.
After hitting his third shot into the fairway bunker, Streb hit his next to the left intermediate rough. He hit his sixth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 fifth. This moved Streb to 5 over for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Streb's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.