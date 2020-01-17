  • Robert Streb shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the American Express

  • In the opening round of The American Express 2020, Robert Streb lands his approach within a few feet of the cup at the Nicklaus Tournament Course par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt to close with a birdie.
    Highlights

    Robert Streb stick approach to set up closing birdie at The American Express

