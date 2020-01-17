-
Sebastian Cappelen shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the American Express
January 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sebastian Cappelen closes with birdie at The American ExpressIn the opening round of The American Express 2020, Sebastian Cappelen dials his approach in to within a few feet of the cup at the Nicklaus Tournament Course par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Sebastian Cappelen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Cappelen finished his day tied for 39th at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Cappelen reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Cappelen had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cappelen to even for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Cappelen had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Cappelen to even-par for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cappelen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Cappelen's 93 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cappelen to 2 under for the round.
