In his second round at the American Express, John Huh hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 26th at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 12th, Huh's 109 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

Huh tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Huh to even-par for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Huh hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Huh had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Huh's 177 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Huh hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Huh to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Huh's tee shot went 186 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 26 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Huh chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 ninth hole, Huh chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.