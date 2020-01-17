-
Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Harris English in the second round at the American Express
January 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the American Express, Harris English hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his day tied for 68th at 5 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Harris English hit an approach shot from 157 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harris English to 2 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 13th, English hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, English chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved English to 4 under for the round.
