In his second round at the American Express, Russell Henley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 55th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 10th, Henley's 122 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Henley had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Henley's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Henley hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Henley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Henley hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Henley's tee shot went 218 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

Henley got a double bogey on the 445-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Henley to 2 under for the round.