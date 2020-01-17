In his second round at the American Express, Byeong Hun An hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 110th at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

An got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 1 over for the round.

On the 371-yard par-4 second, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 2 over for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, An hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, An chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

An got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to even for the round.