-
-
Byeong Hun An finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the American Express
-
January 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 17, 2020
-
Highlights
Byeong Hun An chips in for birdie at The American ExpressIn the second round of The American Express 2020, Byeong Hun An chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the TPC West Stadium Course par-4 15th hole.
In his second round at the American Express, Byeong Hun An hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 110th at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.
An got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 1 over for the round.
On the 371-yard par-4 second, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 2 over for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, An hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, An chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.
An got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.