Lucas Bjerregaard shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the American Express
January 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lucas Bjerregaard sticks approach to set up birdie at The American ExpressIn the second round of The American Express 2020, Lucas Bjerregaard lands his 136-yard approach within 3 feet of the cup at the TPC West Stadium Course par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Lucas Bjerregaard hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bjerregaard finished his day tied for 142nd at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Bjerregaard had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Bjerregaard's 116 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bjerregaard to 2 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Bjerregaard had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Bjerregaard missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Bjerregaard to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Bjerregaard had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bjerregaard to 2 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 ninth, Bjerregaard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bjerregaard to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Bjerregaard's 96 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bjerregaard to 2 under for the round.
