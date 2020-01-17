Lucas Bjerregaard hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bjerregaard finished his day tied for 142nd at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Bjerregaard had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Bjerregaard's 116 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bjerregaard to 2 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Bjerregaard had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Bjerregaard missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Bjerregaard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Bjerregaard had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bjerregaard to 2 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 ninth, Bjerregaard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bjerregaard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Bjerregaard's 96 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bjerregaard to 2 under for the round.