Harry Higgs finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the American Express
January 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the American Express, Harry Higgs hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day in 144th at 2 over; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.
After a 302 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.
At the par-5 11th, Higgs chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.
