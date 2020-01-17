  • Roger Sloan comes back from a rocky start in round two of the American Express

  • In the opening round of The American Express 2020, Roger Sloan lands his approach within a few feet of the cup at the Nicklaus Tournament Course par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Roger Sloan sticks approach to set up birdie at The American Express

    In the opening round of The American Express 2020, Roger Sloan lands his approach within a few feet of the cup at the Nicklaus Tournament Course par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.