Roger Sloan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Sloan finished his day tied for 39th at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Roger Sloan had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Roger Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Sloan's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 53 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Sloan hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Sloan chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Sloan chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 ninth, Sloan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.