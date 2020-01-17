Zack Sucher hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sucher finished his day tied for 84th at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

At the 405-yard par-4 10th, Zack Sucher's tee shot went 258 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 67 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Zack Sucher to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Sucher chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Sucher to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 18th hole, Sucher had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sucher to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Sucher's 157 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sucher to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Sucher had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sucher to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Sucher's 168 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Sucher to 4 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Sucher's tee shot went 183 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Sucher reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sucher to 3 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 ninth hole, Sucher reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sucher to 4 under for the round.