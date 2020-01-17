In his second round at the American Express, Ben Martin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 26th at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

At the 405-yard par-4 10th, Martin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Martin's 107 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Martin had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Martin's 186 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Martin had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 4 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 6 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 7 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 ninth, Martin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Martin at 8 under for the round.