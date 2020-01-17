In his second round at the American Express, Chris Baker hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Baker finished his day tied for 84th at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 14th, Chris Baker's 92 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chris Baker to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Baker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 18th hole, Baker had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 3 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 first, Baker chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.

Baker got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Baker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Baker chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 3 under for the round.