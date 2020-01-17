  • Russell Knox shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the American Express

  • In the second round of The American Express 2020, Russell Knox lands his 95-yard approach on the green and spins it to within 4 feet of the cup at the TPC West Stadium Course par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Russell Knox spins it close to set up birdie at The American Express

