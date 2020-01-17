Russell Knox hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 39th at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Knox hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Knox hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to even for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 eighth, Knox chipped in his fourth shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Knox chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Knox had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Knox went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.