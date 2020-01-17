In his second round at the American Express, Michael Gligic hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Gligic finished his day tied for 12th at 10 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Michael Gligic hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Michael Gligic to 1 under for the round.

Gligic had a fantastic chip-in on the 195-yard par-3 13th. His tee shot went 192 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his second shot went 42 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Gligic hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Gligic's 94 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Gligic had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 6 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 7 under for the round.