In his second round at the American Express, Brian Stuard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 39th at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

At the par-5 11th, Stuard chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Stuard's 75 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Stuard had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Stuard hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Stuard to 3 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Stuard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 ninth, Stuard's tee shot went 251 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.