Brian Stuard shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the American Express
January 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Stuard birdies No. 18 at The American ExpressIn the opening round of The American Express 2020, Brian Stuard sinks a putt for birdie at the Nicklaus Tournament Course par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the American Express, Brian Stuard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 39th at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.
At the par-5 11th, Stuard chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Stuard's 75 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Stuard had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.
On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Stuard hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Stuard to 3 under for the round.
Stuard got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Stuard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 ninth, Stuard's tee shot went 251 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
