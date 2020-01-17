Anirban Lahiri hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 84th at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Lahiri chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Lahiri chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lahiri had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lahiri's 95 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Lahiri hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Lahiri hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 4 under for the round.

Lahiri got a double bogey on the 435-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 2 under for the round.