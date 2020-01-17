Brendon Todd hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 39th at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Todd had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Todd's tee shot went 189 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Todd chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 ninth, Todd reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Todd at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Todd's 113 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Todd's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Todd had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Todd hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.