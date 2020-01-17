-
Scott Stallings shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the American Express
January 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Stallings dials in approach at The American ExpressIn the second round of The American Express 2020, Scott Stallings hits his 145-yard approach to within 2 feet of the cup at the TPC West Stadium Course par-4 1st hole. He would tap in for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the American Express, Scott Stallings hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 55th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.
On the par-4 first, Stallings's 145 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Stallings had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Stallings's 121 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
