Danny Lee shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the American Express
January 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 17, 2020
Danny Lee hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 97th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Lee had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 ninth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.
