In his second round at the American Express, Billy Horschel hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 142nd at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Horschel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Horschel chipped in his third shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Horschel to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Horschel's 110 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 15th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.