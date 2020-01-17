Matt Every hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Every finished his day tied for 39th at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Matt Every had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matt Every to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Every reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Every's 79 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 3 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 third, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 2 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Every reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 3 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Every reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Every to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 ninth hole, Every chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Every to 5 under for the round.