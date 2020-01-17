-
Matt Every putts well in round two of the American Express
January 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Every chips in for birdie at The American ExpressIn the second round of The American Express 2020, Matt Every chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the TPC West Stadium Course par-4 9th hole.
Matt Every hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Every finished his day tied for 39th at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Matt Every had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matt Every to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Every reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Every's 79 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 3 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 third, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 2 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Every reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 3 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Every reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Every to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 ninth hole, Every chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Every to 5 under for the round.
